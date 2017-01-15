Kevin Starr on California, in his own words
Kevin Starr, California's leading historian, devoted his life to chronicling the state, warts and all - the enlightenment and brilliance, the cruelty and greed, the vanity and sacrifices. Starr wrote numerous histories of the state and also was a regularly essayist for The Times and other publications.
