Kahane's farewell gift to Los Angeles
Jeffrey Kahane, who steps down as music director of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra this season, started thinking about a series of concerts and events touching on themes of tolerance, compassion, cooperation and creativity when his tenure, the longest in the orchestra's history, began 20 years ago. Finally, during the three-week, citywide "Lift Every Voice" series, which runs Jan. 14-29, his vision will be fulfilled.
