Joshua Henry leads 'Hamilton' nationa...

Joshua Henry leads 'Hamilton' national tour in San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Tony Award-nominee Joshua Henry, who has been playing Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of "Hamilton," will take his character on the road in the show's first national tour. Henry will play Burr alongside Michael Luwoye's Alexander Hamilton and Rory O'Malley's King George III when the tour starts in San Francisco this March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 3 hr TV Producer 65
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 6 hr ThomasA 4
Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save ... 21 hr Jane 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Wed wipe out 810
Review: Westwood Legal Wed dbh5252 16
Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09) Wed ThomasA 352
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... Wed Christian Jerksoff 51
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,713 • Total comments across all topics: 277,648,824

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC