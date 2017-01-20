Jackie Evancho, Mormon Tabernacle Cho...

Jackie Evancho, Mormon Tabernacle Choir perform at inaugural

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Solange Knowles arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While the official pre-inaugural concert attended by Donald Trump was heavy on country music, it was Solange Knowles and Esperanza Spalding that entertained an enthusiastic gathering, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Peace Ball, an alternative inaugural event organized by progressive activists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 3 hr Ben Quick 73
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 3 hr Raven 15
Illegal Alien Drug Gangs 4 hr The Judge 1
Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71 4 hr KCLA-TV on LA71 4
Big Heaviest Rain on this Sunday 5 hr Heavy Rain LA 1
Trump Inauguration Day 5 hr Donald Trump 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr anybody anywhere 20,770
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 20 at 12:43PM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 278,103,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC