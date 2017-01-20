Jackie Evancho, Mormon Tabernacle Choir perform at inaugural
In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Solange Knowles arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While the official pre-inaugural concert attended by Donald Trump was heavy on country music, it was Solange Knowles and Esperanza Spalding that entertained an enthusiastic gathering, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Peace Ball, an alternative inaugural event organized by progressive activists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|3 hr
|Ben Quick
|73
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|3 hr
|Raven
|15
|Illegal Alien Drug Gangs
|4 hr
|The Judge
|1
|Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71
|4 hr
|KCLA-TV on LA71
|4
|Big Heaviest Rain on this Sunday
|5 hr
|Heavy Rain LA
|1
|Trump Inauguration Day
|5 hr
|Donald Trump
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,770
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC