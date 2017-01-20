Jackie Evancho, Mormon Tabernacle Choir perform at inaugural

In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Solange Knowles arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While the official pre-inaugural concert attended by Donald Trump was heavy on country music, it was Solange Knowles and Esperanza Spalding that entertained an enthusiastic gathering, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Peace Ball, an alternative inaugural event organized by progressive activists.

