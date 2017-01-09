Inside the Beverly Hilton, the home of the Golden Globes and the hardest working hotel in Hollywood

Moments after "Moonlight" won the film drama prize at this year's Golden Globes , guests rushed out of the Beverly Hilton's International Ballroom and toward lavish studio after-parties. Most of the post-Globes parties are held a few well-heeled steps from where the boozy awards action happens.The Globes may be a televised dinner party for 1,300 Hollywood elites, but it's also a multimillion-dollar event that keeps local businesses, contractors and suppliers employed each year, including the 850 employees of the Beverly Hilton on hand to pour 900 bottles of Champagne, serve 11,000 meals and facilitate the night's festivities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.