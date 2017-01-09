Inside the Beverly Hilton, the home of the Golden Globes and the hardest working hotel in Hollywood
Moments after "Moonlight" won the film drama prize at this year's Golden Globes , guests rushed out of the Beverly Hilton's International Ballroom and toward lavish studio after-parties. Most of the post-Globes parties are held a few well-heeled steps from where the boozy awards action happens.The Globes may be a televised dinner party for 1,300 Hollywood elites, but it's also a multimillion-dollar event that keeps local businesses, contractors and suppliers employed each year, including the 850 employees of the Beverly Hilton on hand to pour 900 bottles of Champagne, serve 11,000 meals and facilitate the night's festivities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|15 min
|Ben Quick
|73
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|35 min
|Raven
|15
|Illegal Alien Drug Gangs
|58 min
|The Judge
|1
|Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71
|1 hr
|KCLA-TV on LA71
|4
|Big Heaviest Rain on this Sunday
|2 hr
|Heavy Rain LA
|1
|Trump Inauguration Day
|2 hr
|Donald Trump
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,770
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC