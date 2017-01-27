Inside Celerity schools, teachers saw a clash between scarcity and extravagance
Celerity Dyad Charter School in South Los Angeles opened in the fall of 2007. Its management organization is now under federal investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|5 min
|ThomasA
|4
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|1 hr
|Well Well
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|mary smith
|20,788
|How to get reliable Mozilla Firefox Customer Se...
|4 hr
|solvebe
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|right guard
|814
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|20 hr
|Now_What-
|33
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|22 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|14
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC