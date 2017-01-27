Inside Celerity schools, teachers saw...

Inside Celerity schools, teachers saw a clash between scarcity and extravagance

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Celerity Dyad Charter School in South Los Angeles opened in the fall of 2007. Its management organization is now under federal investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig... 5 min ThomasA 4
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 1 hr Well Well 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr mary smith 20,788
How to get reliable Mozilla Firefox Customer Se... 4 hr solvebe 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 6 hr right guard 814
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 20 hr Now_What- 33
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... 22 hr Rose of Tralee 14
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,635 • Total comments across all topics: 278,423,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC