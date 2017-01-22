Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women...

Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March in Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New Urban Legends

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators packed downtown Los Angeles on 21 January 2017 in a peaceful rally that was attended heavily by Hollywood celebrities. The protesters in Los Angeles joined people around the world, including some from Cape Town, Berlin, Nairobi, Paris, Sydney, and Mexico City, who came out to express their displeasure and anger over rhetoric and proposed policies of Donald Trump, the 45th U.S. president sworn in on 20 January 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Http://miamicocatea.com 1 hr Paul calais 5
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... 2 hr tellinitlikeitis 5
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) 3 hr Guest 23
News Steve McQueen (Mar '12) 8 hr James 4
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march 10 hr ThomasA 7
News Bangladeshi' shot dead during robbery in Los An... 11 hr Hey Dude 2
--- Pres TRUMP 100% Match w/ ANTICHRIST, TRIB --- 13 hr stirringYTubeNews 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,231 • Total comments across all topics: 278,191,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC