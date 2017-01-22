Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March in Los Angeles

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators packed downtown Los Angeles on 21 January 2017 in a peaceful rally that was attended heavily by Hollywood celebrities. The protesters in Los Angeles joined people around the world, including some from Cape Town, Berlin, Nairobi, Paris, Sydney, and Mexico City, who came out to express their displeasure and anger over rhetoric and proposed policies of Donald Trump, the 45th U.S. president sworn in on 20 January 2017.

