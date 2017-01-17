How Venice Became the Most Expensive Neighborhood in Los Angeles
The ocean breeze doesn't reach that far. You can't hear the waves. Instead of the smell of the Pacific Ocean, inscrutable scents spill out of tiny, high-end boutiques.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|TV Producer
|174
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|5 hr
|Barros
|48
|non question pour nous
|Tue
|good job trump hater
|1
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful ChildrenÂ’s Picture Book
|Tue
|Well Well
|2
|Drain Hollywood
|Mon
|Well Well
|3
|West LA fadeaway !
|Jan 16
|Diablo
|1
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|Jan 16
|guest
|6
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC