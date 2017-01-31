Hollywood stabbing: One dead and three injured 'after man goes...

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Los Angeles Police confirmed one person was shot during the incident at a Jack In The Box at 2pm One person is dead and three are injured after a man went on a stabbing rampage at a fast-food restaurant in Hollywood, witnesses have said. Graphic footage from the scene shows a man pinned to the ground by Los Angeles police officers as an elderly woman is given first aid nearby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.