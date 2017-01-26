Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #Musli...

There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 19 hrs ago, titled Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as.... In it, SFGate reports that:

Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees from mostly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days has Hollywood fuming. "Trump's #MuslimBan is against the law," "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon tweeted Saturday.

25or6to4

Dunlap, TN

#1 1 hr ago
I wonder how many of these A-listers, are going to bring muslim refugees, or illegal immigrants into their homes, or even come into contact with them. when was the last time these hypocrites did anything for homelessness, or American veterans living on the streets? It is a well known fact, that those two vagina slingers, Madonna, and Judd, with all their $$$$$ never opened their check books to a women's shelter during the women's march in Washington. It's easy to be a critic when you won't be affected when the shyt hits the fan!
