Hollywood sign altered to read 'Hollyweed'
Los Angeles residents awoke Sunday morning to see that one thing, at least, looked different in the New Year: the Hollywood sign. Security footage taken around midnight Saturday showed a "lone individual" climbing up Mount Lee, scaling the sign using the built-in ladders and hanging tarpaulins over the sign's O's to change them to E's, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|benj
|20,760
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|3 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|3
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|Macylee722
|57
|Pros and Cons to Being a Famous Person
|15 hr
|Baddboyfilms News
|1
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|18 hr
|Poo-Bear
|41
|Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa...
|18 hr
|Poo-Bear
|5
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|19 hr
|Poo-Bear
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC