Hollywood sign altered to read 'Holly...

Hollywood sign altered to read 'Hollyweed'

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles residents awoke Sunday morning to see that one thing, at least, looked different in the New Year: the Hollywood sign. Security footage taken around midnight Saturday showed a "lone individual" climbing up Mount Lee, scaling the sign using the built-in ladders and hanging tarpaulins over the sign's O's to change them to E's, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr benj 20,760
Review: Jurassic World Resort Park 3 hr Jurassic World LA 3
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) 4 hr Macylee722 57
Pros and Cons to Being a Famous Person 15 hr Baddboyfilms News 1
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 18 hr Poo-Bear 41
Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa... 18 hr Poo-Bear 5
DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY ! 19 hr Poo-Bear 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,381 • Total comments across all topics: 277,510,739

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC