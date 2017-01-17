Heist at La Habra motorcycle shop leads to 2 pursuits, 3 arrests and 1 suspect at large, police say

A La Habra Police officer swabs a dirt bike for DNA after three men were arrested and a fourth escaped after stealing four dirt bikes from Moto United in the 300 block of East Imperial Highway in La Habra and lead police on a pursuit that ended in the 2200 block of 115th Street in Watts around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Three men were arrested and a fourth escaped after stealing four dirt bikes from Moto United in the 300 block of East Imperial Highway in La Habra and lead police on a pursuit that ended in the 2200 block of 115th Street in Watts around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.