From Hollywood to 'Hollyweed'

Tourists visiting the Hollywood Bowl Overlook see the Hollywood sign reading "Hollywoed" before repair crews completed their work to return the sign to its normal state, after vandals converted it to read "Hollyweed," January 1, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Police said unidentified thrill-seekers had climbed up and arranged tarps over the two letter "O's" to make them look like "E's," CBS affiliate KCAL reported.

