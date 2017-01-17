Four children injured in house fire i...

Four children injured in house fire in South Los Angeles

8 hrs ago

Four children are in critical condition Tuesday morning after being rescued them from a burning home in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 17, 2017.

