Florida airport shooting suspect makes initial court appearance
The Iraq war veteran held in the fatal shooting of five people inside Fort Lauderdale's airport answered questions in a clear voice Monday as he was appointed public defenders and told he could face the death penalty. Shackled in a red jumpsuit in the heavily guarded federal courtroom, Santiago answered mostly yes or no to questions, and told the judge he understands the charges, which include committing violence against people at an international airport resulting in death, and two firearms offenses.
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|TV Producer
|89
|~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12)
|4 hr
|-Prince-
|105
|Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa...
|10 hr
|Call It Like U Se...
|6
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|10 hr
|Call It Like U Se...
|4
|Drain Hollywood
|10 hr
|Call It Like U Se...
|1
|Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady...
|13 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Tokaso
|78
