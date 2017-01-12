Firefighters extinguish blaze on fishing trawler in San Pedro
More than three dozen Los Angeles city firefighters on the land and sea took 50 minutes to put out a noninjury fire in a docked fishing trawler in San Pedro, authorities said Sunday. The fire was reported at 9:01 p.m. Saturday at 799 Tuna St., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|1 min
|The Wookie
|28
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|TV Producer
|160
|Drain Hollywood
|13 hr
|Well Well
|3
|West LA fadeaway !
|16 hr
|Diablo
|1
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful ChildrenÂ’s Picture Book
|17 hr
|my4faces
|1
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|22 hr
|guest
|6
|Marilyn Monroe son with Joe DiMaggio living in ...
|Sun
|Diablo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC