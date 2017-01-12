Firefighters extinguish blaze on fish...

Firefighters extinguish blaze on fishing trawler in San Pedro

More than three dozen Los Angeles city firefighters on the land and sea took 50 minutes to put out a noninjury fire in a docked fishing trawler in San Pedro, authorities said Sunday. The fire was reported at 9:01 p.m. Saturday at 799 Tuna St., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

