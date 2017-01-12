Final storm packs biggest punch, but clearing predicted for weekend
The umbrellas were out in downtown Los Angeles during Thursday's storm on Jan. 12, 2017. The last of three storms to hit Southern California this week had the biggest punch, flooding roads, snarling traffic, uprooting trees from saturated soil and raising fresh fears of possible mudslides in wildfire burn areas Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
