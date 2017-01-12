Film review: A valentine to the golde...

Film review: A valentine to the golden age of Hollywood musicals

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

Film Still Handout from La La Land. Pictured: Ryan Gosling as Sebastian Wilder and Emma Stone as Mia Dolan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 42 min Drilling for the ... 13
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 48 min TV Producer 139
Drain Hollywood 4 hr guest 2
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 4 hr guest 6
Marilyn Monroe son with Joe DiMaggio living in ... Sun Diablo 1
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... Sat Frogface Kate 9
To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An... Fri Local 8
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 16 at 6:54AM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,522 • Total comments across all topics: 277,960,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC