Film composer Hans Zimmer set to play movie scores at LAa s Microsoft Theater, Coachella in April

For the first time, award-winning film composer Hans Zimmer will perform concerts in the U.S. as he brings his “Hans Zimmer Revealed” show to the West Coast in April. Zimmer has won Academy Awards, Golden Globes and Grammys for the scores to films such as “The Lion King,” “Gladiator,” “The Dark Knight” and “Inception.” Along with his studio band and a full orchestra and choir, Zimmer will present familiar selections from his decades-long career in San Francisco, Las Vegas and his current hometown, Los Angeles.

