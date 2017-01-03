Film composer Hans Zimmer set to play movie scores at LAa s Microsoft Theater, Coachella in April
For the first time, award-winning film composer Hans Zimmer will perform concerts in the U.S. as he brings his “Hans Zimmer Revealed” show to the West Coast in April. Zimmer has won Academy Awards, Golden Globes and Grammys for the scores to films such as “The Lion King,” “Gladiator,” “The Dark Knight” and “Inception.” Along with his studio band and a full orchestra and choir, Zimmer will present familiar selections from his decades-long career in San Francisco, Las Vegas and his current hometown, Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|3 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|20
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|15 hr
|Genl Forrest
|47
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|15 hr
|Genl Forrest
|3
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|17 hr
|Irene
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Steve McQueen (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Briscoe Darling
|3
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|Mon
|Gye16
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC