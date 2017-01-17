Experience Los Angeles in 'La La Land...

Experience Los Angeles in 'La La Land'-style

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

With the help of Booking.com, we've curated a selection of Hollywood hot spots that will transport you to the colourful world of La La Land . The award-winning musical La La Land hit New Zealand cinemas last month, showcasing powerhouse performances from Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 16 min Ben Quick 73
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 36 min Raven 15
Illegal Alien Drug Gangs 58 min The Judge 1
Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71 1 hr KCLA-TV on LA71 4
Big Heaviest Rain on this Sunday 2 hr Heavy Rain LA 1
Trump Inauguration Day 2 hr Donald Trump 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr anybody anywhere 20,770
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 20 at 12:48PM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,099,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC