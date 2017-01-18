Drunk Driver Found Guilty Of Murder I...

Drunk Driver Found Guilty Of Murder In Fiery Long Beach Crash

9 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

A Hawthorne man with a prior DUI conviction was found guilty Wednesday of murder for driving drunk and causing a fiery, wrong-way crash on the Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach that killed one motorist and seriously injured another.

