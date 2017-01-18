Drunk Driver Found Guilty Of Murder In Fiery Long Beach Crash
CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA 91604 655-2000 Follow us on TwitterFind Us On Facebook Program guide: Click here to access the CBS2 and KCAL9 [] Questions about a commercial: 964-8347 Southern California's only 24-hour news and traffic station - KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO Traffic & Weather Together Every 10 Minutes on the Fives - A Hawthorne man with a prior DUI conviction was found guilty Wednesday of murder for driving drunk and causing a fiery, wrong-way crash on the Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach that killed one motorist and seriously injured another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|49
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|19 hr
|TV Producer
|174
|non question pour nous
|Tue
|good job trump hater
|1
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful ChildrenÂ’s Picture Book
|Tue
|Well Well
|2
|Drain Hollywood
|Mon
|Well Well
|3
|West LA fadeaway !
|Jan 16
|Diablo
|1
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|Jan 16
|guest
|6
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC