Downtown LA's brilliant, Anthony Quinn mural gets a makeover
He was a good-natured Greek, an angry Bedouin and numerous other unforgettable characters in a legendary film career, and now Anthony Quinn is once again the splendorous "Pope of Broadway, his colorful image welcoming visitors to downtown Los Angeles. Eloy Torrez's brilliant, 70-foot-tall acrylic mural, showing the actor sharply dressed and with arms outstretched in a welcoming gesture, was rededicated Tuesday, after the artist spent much of last fall restoring it to its former glory.
