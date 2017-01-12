'Distorted thinking' leads to lockup ...

'Distorted thinking' leads to lockup of 'Pillowcase Rapist'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: CBS Atlanta

Novelist and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, a former Jesuit school valedictorian who conjured a tale of demonic possession and gave millions the fright of their lives with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie... A senior U.S. official says the Obama administration is aware of frequent contacts between President-elect Donald Trump's top national security adviser and Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 4 hr TV Producer 117
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... 9 hr Frogface Kate 9
To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An... 19 hr Local 8
Kathy Vara (Jan '10) 23 hr tikya 81
FILED: Fictitious Business Name DBA: BADDBOYFI... Fri Baddboyfilms News 1
Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa... Fri itanimulli 7
The Secret History of Tactile Pavement Jan 12 Joan 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,817 • Total comments across all topics: 277,908,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC