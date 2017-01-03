Could a a Downton Abbeya movie be happening?

'DOWNTON ABBEY:' The cast of "Downton Abbey" pose in the press room with their awards for outstanding ensemble in a drama series at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, in Los Angeles. "Downton Abbey" star Jim Carter let slip the cast have been told to free up time to make a movie version of TV drama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.