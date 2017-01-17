Condo HOA Gets More Than $8 Million f...

Condo HOA Gets More Than $8 Million for Building Defects

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: LA Downtown News

Residents of the Barker Block complex in the Arts District claimed that problems with the construction of the building led to leaks and other issues. A lawsuit was filed against the project's developers in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Downtown News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 174
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 1 hr Barros 48
non question pour nous 20 hr good job trump hater 1
MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful ChildrenÂ’s Picture Book 23 hr Well Well 2
Drain Hollywood Mon Well Well 3
West LA fadeaway ! Mon Diablo 1
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... Mon guest 6
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 18 at 10:50AM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,109 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC