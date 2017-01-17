Condo HOA Gets More Than $8 Million for Building Defects
Residents of the Barker Block complex in the Arts District claimed that problems with the construction of the building led to leaks and other issues. A lawsuit was filed against the project's developers in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Downtown News.
