Claire Foy with her outstanding performance by a female actor award

The Crown's Claire Foy has been honoured at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where a host of Hollywood stars voiced their anger at Donald Trump's controversial travel ban. The British star was named best actress in a drama series for her portrayal of the Queen on the big-budget Netflix show.

