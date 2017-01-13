City Council critic accused of racist threats sues Los Angeles
An Encino attorney accused of making racist threats against Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, arguing that his free speech and other constitutional rights were violated. Wayne Spindler, who has frequently appeared at City Hall to criticize city officials, was arrested two days after a May public meeting where he submitted a comment card featuring racially incendiary drawings.
