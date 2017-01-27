Chinatown association president and a second man fatally stabbed playing mah-jongg at famed club
LAPD officers search along the 900 block of Hill Street in Chinatown for a subject in a stabbing death. Los Angeles police on Friday were trying to sort out a murder mystery after an assailant fatally stabbed two men in their 60s as they played mah-jongg at a venerable Chinatown social club.
