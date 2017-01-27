Chinatown association president and a...

Chinatown association president and a second man fatally stabbed playing mah-jongg at famed club

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

LAPD officers search along the 900 block of Hill Street in Chinatown for a subject in a stabbing death. Los Angeles police on Friday were trying to sort out a murder mystery after an assailant fatally stabbed two men in their 60s as they played mah-jongg at a venerable Chinatown social club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... 1 hr Frogface Kate 3
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 2 hr Frogface Kate 21
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... 14 hr Rose of Tralee 2
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) 18 hr CarToonerville 134
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) Fri Well Well 26
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Fri Turk 812
GIVE UP ! It's HOPELESS ! SUCCUMB ! Thu THE UNDERGROUND 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 28 at 3:02AM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,387 • Total comments across all topics: 278,329,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC