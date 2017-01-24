Celebrating a federal grant for local students, L.A. mayor pledges to protect immigrant families
As President Trump signed executive orders to strengthen immigration enforcement and deny funding to "sanctuary cities," L.A.'s mayor and school officials gathered to celebrate a $30-million federal grant to help students in eight schools with large Latino populations and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting immigrant students and their families. The nonprofit Youth Policy Institute was awarded a $30-million "Promise Neighborhood" grant from the U.S. Department of Education under the Obama administration to provide academic, health and legal services to about 4,000 students attending eight public and charter schools in Pico-Union and Hollywood.
