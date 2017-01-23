California Storm Causes Flooding, Triggers Evacuations Across Los Angeles
Fast-moving floodwaters swept through California mountain communities and residents fled homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third - and largest - in the latest series of storms brought a deluge Sunday and warnings about damaging mudslides. The National Weather Service cautioned that the system was expected to gain strength into the evening and could be the strongest storm in at least seven years.
