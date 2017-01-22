Building Type: Long road to the Arts District's first park
Sometimes a civilian moment - seeing a new building or park exactly as the public sees it, without the benefit of press releases or a guided tour - can be a good thing for an architecture critic. This is the story of one of those moments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
