Beverly Hills 90210 star joins fight against actor age listings on IMDb

2 min ago

Former "Beverly Hills 90201" star and SAG president Gabrielle Carteris is pushing the industry website IMDb to remove ages from its profiles. A new California law meant to combat age discrimination came into effect at the start of the year.

