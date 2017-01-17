Bangladeshi student shot dead in US, gunman at large7 min ago
Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan. 19 : A Bangladeshi student working as a clerk at an LA gas station was shot dead by an unidentified black man in his mid twenties. Authorities are on the hunt for the gunman who killed a gas station clerk in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Central Los Angeles early Tuesday, officials said, reported Dhaka Tribune citing local media reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Channel 71 LA
|180
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|61
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|6 hr
|ulak batyeerelu
|9
|non question pour nous
|Jan 17
|good job trump hater
|1
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful ChildrenÂ’s Picture Book
|Jan 17
|Well Well
|2
|Drain Hollywood
|Jan 16
|Well Well
|3
|West LA fadeaway !
|Jan 16
|Diablo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC