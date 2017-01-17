Bangladeshi' shot dead during robbery in Los Angeles
A Bangladeshi native, working as a gas station attendant in Los Feliz of Los Angeles, was shot dead during an early morning robbery on Tuesday, Los Angeles Times reports quoting the deceased's colleagues. Authorities have yet to identify the victim, but co-workers described him as a native of Bangladesh who worked the overnight shift to earn money for his family and put himself through graduate school, according to the report.
