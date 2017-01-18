Authorities identify couple found dea...

Authorities identify couple found dead in Sylmar home

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The Los Angeles County coroner's office released the names of a husband and wife who were found dead in a Sylmar home on Monday night and said the deaths were being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. The two people were identified as Rubin Witterman, 84, and Mercedes Witterman, 69, said Brian Elias, chief of coroner operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 174
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 1 hr Barros 48
non question pour nous 20 hr good job trump hater 1
MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful ChildrenÂ’s Picture Book 23 hr Well Well 2
Drain Hollywood Mon Well Well 3
West LA fadeaway ! Mon Diablo 1
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... Mon guest 6
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,109 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC