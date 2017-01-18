Authorities identify couple found dead in Sylmar home
The Los Angeles County coroner's office released the names of a husband and wife who were found dead in a Sylmar home on Monday night and said the deaths were being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. The two people were identified as Rubin Witterman, 84, and Mercedes Witterman, 69, said Brian Elias, chief of coroner operations.
