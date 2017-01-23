At Dragapalooza, RuPaul's Drag Race Stars Rock Out With a Live Band
For decades, rock music and drag culture have enjoyed a symbiotic relationship, from the moment David Bowie donned his androgynous Ziggy Stardust persona right up to the recent Pantages revival of James Cameron Mitchell's raucous Hedwig and the Angry Inch . On Jan. 27 and 28, this tradition of gender-ambiguous rock continues with Dragapalooza , a live, 90-minute, drag rock & roll show presented at North Hollywood's El Portal Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|5 hr
|Paul calais
|5
|1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso...
|7 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|5
|Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11)
|7 hr
|Guest
|23
|Steve McQueen (Mar '12)
|12 hr
|James
|4
|Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|7
|Bangladeshi' shot dead during robbery in Los An...
|16 hr
|Hey Dude
|2
|--- Pres TRUMP 100% Match w/ ANTICHRIST, TRIB ---
|18 hr
|stirringYTubeNews
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC