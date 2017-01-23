At Dragapalooza, RuPaul's Drag Race S...

At Dragapalooza, RuPaul's Drag Race Stars Rock Out With a Live Band

For decades, rock music and drag culture have enjoyed a symbiotic relationship, from the moment David Bowie donned his androgynous Ziggy Stardust persona right up to the recent Pantages revival of James Cameron Mitchell's raucous Hedwig and the Angry Inch . On Jan. 27 and 28, this tradition of gender-ambiguous rock continues with Dragapalooza , a live, 90-minute, drag rock & roll show presented at North Hollywood's El Portal Theatre.

