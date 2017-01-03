Artists Rise Up Los Angeles to Present E Pluribus Unum: Out of Many,...
On the last day of the National Month of Outrage: Theatre Artists Unite, ARTISTS RISE UP LOS ANGELES presents a very special benefit evening, E PLURIBUS UNUM: OUT OF MANY, ONE, a collection of short plays and scenes, music, dance, spoken word, art installations and multi-media presentations in reaction to the 2016 presidential election. The National Month of Outrage was initially organized by Jonathan Alexandratos, who pulled together a New York City -based team of artists called Theatre Artists Unite.
