Artists Rise Up Los Angeles to Presen...

Artists Rise Up Los Angeles to Present E Pluribus Unum: Out of Many,...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On the last day of the National Month of Outrage: Theatre Artists Unite, ARTISTS RISE UP LOS ANGELES presents a very special benefit evening, E PLURIBUS UNUM: OUT OF MANY, ONE, a collection of short plays and scenes, music, dance, spoken word, art installations and multi-media presentations in reaction to the 2016 presidential election. The National Month of Outrage was initially organized by Jonathan Alexandratos, who pulled together a New York City -based team of artists called Theatre Artists Unite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truckers: Â‘Road rageÂ’ getting worse, not better 1 hr Jean 1
Review: Jurassic World Resort Park 6 hr Jurassic World LA 20
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 18 hr Genl Forrest 47
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 18 hr Genl Forrest 3
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 20 hr Irene 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Now_What- 20,767
News Steve McQueen (Mar '12) Mon Briscoe Darling 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,240

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC