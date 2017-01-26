Anti-Trump, immigration halt protests planned at LAX Saturday, Sunday
There are 3 comments on the Redlands Daily Facts story from 18 hrs ago, titled Anti-Trump, immigration halt protests planned at LAX Saturday, Sunday. In it, Redlands Daily Facts reports that:
A protester raises her fist and shouts as she joins others assembled at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days.
#1 18 hrs ago
Watching these crackpots makes me glad I have a life.
#2 16 hrs ago
You should see it from this perspective
#3 13 hrs ago
Liberalism is a mental illness
