Anti-Trump activists take to LA streets with chants of a Not my presidenta

Protesters begin their march to Los Angeles City Hall on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, following Donald Trump's inauguration, with chants of “not my president.” Despite a steady downpour of rain, thousands of people converged on Los Angeles City Hall Friday, joining a chorus of marchers across Southern California and the nation to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. Arriving first was a contingent of more than a hundred coming from Mariachi Plaza on downtown's eastside, led by a large pick-up truck displaying a red banner that read in Spanish, “Legalization, Deferred Action, For the Whole Family, Equality!” By 1 p.m., the crowd swelled to more than a thousand, with the arrival of marchers coming from the west.

