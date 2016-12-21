Anaheim woman struck and killed in L.A., family asks driver to come forward
Police are seeking leads on a hit-and-run incident in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve that killed a 47-year-old Anaheim woman. The victim, Eugenia Pelagio, left a party around 1:55 a.m. in the Westlake District of Los Angeles and proceeded to cross Second and Emerald streets, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Hills News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|49 min
|Jurassic World LA
|14
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|7 hr
|Genl Forrest
|47
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|7 hr
|Genl Forrest
|3
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|9 hr
|Irene
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Steve McQueen (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|Briscoe Darling
|3
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|20 hr
|Gye16
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC