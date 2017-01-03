Alleged a Hollyweeda prankster arrest...

Alleged a Hollyweeda prankster arrested for Hollywood sign stunt

A local artist suspected of altering the Hollywood sign on New Year's morning to make it read “Hollyweed” has surrendered to Los Angeles police and been booked on suspicion of trespassing, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Zachary Cole Fernandez “voluntarily surrendered to LAPD Hollywood Detectives at Hollywood Station today with his attorney,” LAPD Hollywood Division Commanding Officer Cory Palka tweeted Monday afternoon.

