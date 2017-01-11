After opening at the Grove, Illesteva plans to continue store growth
Eyewear and accessories firm Illesteva opened four stand-alone stores in 2016 and is on pace to roll out about as many in the new year. Chief executive officer Daniel Silberman declined to specify where the new stores would be located but sees physical retail as a good way of expanding the company's optical range and raising awareness for the brand.
