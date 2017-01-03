A Hollywood wary of Trump readies for...

A Hollywood wary of Trump readies for 74th Golden Globes

Awards are set to be handed out at the 74th annual Golden Globes, where speeches about Donald Trump and wins for the Los Angeles musical "La La Land" look like the night's surest things. Jimmy Fallon will emcee this year's show, to be broadcast live from Beverly Hills, California, by NBC at 8 p.m. EST.

