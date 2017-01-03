A Hollywood wary of Trump readies for 74th Golden Globes
Awards are set to be handed out at the 74th annual Golden Globes, where speeches about Donald Trump and wins for the Los Angeles musical "La La Land" look like the night's surest things. Jimmy Fallon will emcee this year's show, to be broadcast live from Beverly Hills, California, by NBC at 8 p.m. EST.
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|TV Producer
|85
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|10 hr
|Tokaso
|78
|Meth ring leader sentenced to 14 years in prison
|13 hr
|noobieR
|1
|Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|Gale Strassberg r...
|353
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|22 hr
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|22 hr
|Gale Strassberg r...
|1
|Emcee D Unknown NEEDS SALES SUPPORT HIM
|Sat
|Patrick Gilbride ...
|1
