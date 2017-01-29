75-year-old grandmother from Iran tells the story of her detention at LAX
Siavosh Naji-Talakar greets his grandmother Marzieh Moosavizadeh, 75, at LAX at about 1 a.m. Sunday. He said his grandmother, who has had a green card since 1997, was detained for hours after arriving from Iran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|1 hr
|giant lobot
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|9 hr
|John Wayne
|27
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|12 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|3
|Anti-Trump, immigration halt protests planned a...
|Sat
|guest
|3
|Efforts Told to Improve Jail Hospital : CARL BR...
|Sat
|Mamee
|2
|Putting a illegala back into illegal immigratio...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC