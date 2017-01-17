405 Freeway crash leaves 2 dead in West LA
LOS ANGELES >> Two people were killed and another person was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday on the northbound 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 2:39 a.m. at Getty Center Drive, said California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Rubio.
