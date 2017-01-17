4 children critical after South LA bungalow fire

Four children ranging in age from 2 to 7 were in critical condition today after being rescued while “nearly lifeless” from a fire in their South Los Angeles home. The flames erupted just after 10:50 p.m. Monday at 861 W. Manchester Ave., near Vermont Avenue, in a one-story bungalow-style residence, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

