3 Hollywood Hills homes damaged by mud, debris flow
Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott says firefighters are surveying the scene from ground and air of the three homes that were damaged Monday night on the 8100 block of Laurel View Drive. It's not yet clear exactly what caused the slide.
