13 people who had been detained at LA...

13 people who had been detained at LAX have been released, source says

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Thousands of protesters converged on Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday to condemn President Trump's travel restrictions as attorneys filed court papers on behalf of those who were detained at the airport. Demonstrators filled the lobby of the Tom Bradley International Terminal and called for the release of an unknown number of people being detained at LAX.

