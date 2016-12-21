Youa ll be floored: Accent and area rugs can make a room come alive

Rugs break up the harshness of wood floor entryways while providing for a smooth transition to other rooms. • FLOR, 412 Broadway, Santa Monica, 310-393-2952; 9020 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-786-9220; www.flor.com If you're looking for a relatively easy way to spruce up a room, consider laying a solid foundation - not concrete or wood, mind you, but a rug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.