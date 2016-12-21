Yes, Rent Skyrocketed in 2016
Rents continued to climb in Los Angeles in 2016, even as some residents enjoy a mild form of rent control . Supply is short , and Los Angeles continues to grow , leading to some jaw-dropping two-bedroom rents in places like Beverly Glen , Venice , and even downtown , according to the latest data from Apartment List .
